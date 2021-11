Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 08:37 Hits: 5

Ireland looks to seaweed to feed to cattle and sheep in quest to curb the methane they are breathing out.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2021/11/23/photos-ireland-looks-to-seaweed-in-quest-to-curb-methane-from-cows