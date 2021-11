Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 07:23 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus's interior ministry said on Tuesday 118 migrants had left the country a day earlier and more would depart on Tuesday, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/23/belarus-says-it-is-sending-back-some-migrants---report