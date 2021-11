Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 07:39 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - The situation remains "very difficult" in Guadeloupe, where unrest erupted last week over COVID-19 curbs imposed by Paris, despite Prime Minister Jean Castex's call for calm in France's overseas territory, said the French interior minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/23/french-interior-minister-security-situation-on-guadeloupe-still-very-difficult