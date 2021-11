Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 08:36 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Bookings for flights to the state capital have picked up following the Sabah government’s decision to do away with the Covid-19 swab test requirement from next month, says Malaysia Airlines. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/23/increase-in-flight-bookings-to-kota-kinabalu-after-swab-test-dropped-says-malaysia-airlines