Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:44 Hits: 0

Human rights group Memorial has been critical to giving Russia a cleareyed view of its Soviet past. That no longer suits the once-supportive Kremlin.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1122/Russian-human-rights-group-under-threat.-What-soured-the-Kremlin?icid=rss