CNN's 'feel-good' stories are seriously starting to piss me off

CNN has a segment called “The Good Stuff.”

A newsletter for the good in life.

Every Saturday, we'll bring you the big headlines that make you smile, plus stories of fascinating discoveries, everyday heroes, inspiring movements and great things happening right in your backyard.

The stories are supposed to be heartwarming. Instead, I find them disgusting. Let me know if you catch what I mean.

From 2019:

These Home Depot employees built a walker for a 2-year-old boy with hypotonia, a syndrome that impacts muscle tone and makes stability a struggle https://t.co/JvPgk8bWOQpic.twitter.com/uBtSQj4ctT

A teacher ran out of sick days to stay with his cancer-stricken daughter, so fellow educators chipped in with their sick days -- adding up to 100 days https://t.co/mSRLLOwbVvpic.twitter.com/xOhfKLQ8JS

From 2020:

CNN: An 8-year-old boy paid off the lunch debt for his entire school by selling key chains.https://t.co/OJSgdIjWfZ via @GoogleNews

And now:

13-year-old uses his Make-A-Wish to feed his city's homeless for a year https://t.co/9mU0FDD3He

None of these are heartwarming stories. They are sick. Please tell me how the wealthiest nation in the world allows children to starve or tells a mother of a sick child it can’t be bothered to pay for a f**king $100 walker? So I’m supposed to be happy that a teacher had to choose between making a living and his dying child? F**k you!

Billionaires got 54% richer during the pandemic—getting an excess of 4 trillion dollars. Why the hell is anyone begging for food or the minimum baseline of health care? Are we that morally bankrupt?  Is our plan to feed homeless vets really going to depend on sick children giving up their charity wishes because our government can’t be bothered?  

I might have to live in this dystopia, CNN, but don’t f**king tell me I should “feel good” about it. 

