Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 07:38 Hits: 0

Nimco Happy, the Somali singer of the viral TikTok hit Isii Nafta (I love you more than my life), reacts to her new-found fame.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-59369575?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA