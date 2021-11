Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 12:05 Hits: 4

With activists at COP26 and beyond accusing financial-sector leaders of greenwashing by relying on carbon offsets, the debate about climate-aligned investing has heated up. While critics are right that pay-to-pollute strategies have no place in a net-zero world, some offsets could still have a positive – if temporary – role to play.

