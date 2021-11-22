Closing arguments kick off in the trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 14:45 Hits: 17

On Monday, the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man, comes to its finish as prosecutors are slated to make their closing arguments before jurors commence deliberations on a verdict.

Travis and Gregory McMichael, who are father and son, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., were charged last May for the February murder and aggravated assault of the 25-year-old. Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside of Brunswick, Georgia when the McMichaels and Bryan Jr., according to prosecutors, chased Arbery down. It was then, they say, that the trio cornered Arbery with their trucks and eventually shot him to death.

Last week from the courthouse in Glynn County, Travis McMichael admitted he shot Arbery, chalking it up to self-defense. A day later when under cross examination by prosecutors, he admitted he did not feel threatened by Arbery before shooting him.

Defense attorneys have argued that the McMichaels were attempting to conduct a citizens arrest of Arbery who they believed had burglarized a home under construction in the neighborhood. William Bryan Jr.֫ followed the McMichaels as they pursued Arbery. Bryan Jr. recorded the chase and then the shooting on his cell phone. Bryan Jr. tried to cut Arbery off with his truck to stop him from getting away, defense attorneys say.

Travis McMichael said last week that he only shot Arbery in self defense as they were wrestling over McMichael’s shotgun. . All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Updates will be added as the trial continues Monday. Jump below the fold for more information.

