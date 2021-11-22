Jacob Blake's Family Hails Rare Conviction of KC Police Officer Who Shot Dead Cameron Lamb in 2019

Category: World Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 13:33 Hits: 7

In Missouri, white Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty Friday of fatally shooting Cameron Lamb, a Black man, who was backing his truck into his garage in December of 2019. DeValkenaere, who had no arrest warrant nor evidence of a crime at the time of shooting, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury decision was unexpected and may set a precedent for future cases in Missouri. The jury system “worked in Kansas City for the first time in 147 years,” says Jacob Blake Sr., who has been supporting Lamb’s family. “We should have that national coverage because that’s a victory.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/22/jacob_blake_sr_cameron_lamb_manslaughter