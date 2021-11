Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 20:28 Hits: 13

(Reuters) - The woman who was engaged to marry Jamal Khashoggi has asked singer Justin Bieber to cancel his scheduled Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia's second-largest city Jeddah, urging him to not perform for the slain Saudi journalist's "murderers." Read full story

