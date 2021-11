Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 10:14 Hits: 6

SIBU: A new political party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has been formed, with Julau MP Larry Sng named as its deputy president. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/21/new-party-parti-bangsa-malaysia-formed-larry-sng-to-be-deputy-chief