Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 08:53 Hits: 14

PORT DICKSON: Police are looking for several individuals who stopped traffic for a convoy of high-powered motorcycles to pass through a traffic light junction here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/21/cops-looking-for-individuals-who-forced-vehicles-to-stop-at-traffic-light-junction-to-let-superbike-convoy-pass