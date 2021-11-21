BuildBackBetterAct: One down, one to go. Now, the really hard part begins.

Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 November 2021 02:00 Hits: 15

On November 19, the U.S. House passed the Build Back Better Act. It is no exaggeration to say that for these members, this may be the most impactful vote of their careers. It is undoubtedly a victory for the American people. And now, it is incumbent on the U.S. Senate to pass it.

The Build Back Better Act, as Rep. Jim McGovern said, could also be called 1) the Universal Pre-K for All Children Act, 2) the Tax Cut for Working Families With Kids Act, 3) the Affordable Day Care Act, 4) the Insulin Price Reduction Act, or 5) the Green Energy Jobs Creation Act. That's because the bill does all of these things—and more.

But now, the bill faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate. Sign and send the petition to your Democratic U.S. senator(s): Do all you can to pass the Build Back Better Act.

The Build Back Better Act would fight climate change, expand health care access, cut child poverty in half, give care workers a living wage, lower drug prices, help immigrant workers, and more. It is the most significant public social investment since the New Deal and Great Society, and we can afford it by making the rich and corporations finally pay their fair share in taxes.

But make no mistake about it. We still need to pass the U.S. Senate, where Democrats only have a one-seat majority. Corporate interests are waging a multi-million dollar blitz to sink this landmark bill. Big Pharma doesn't want Medicare to make drug prices affordable for seniors. The fossil fuel industry does not want to be held accountable for our climate disaster. And the rich who benefited from Reagan, Bush, and Trump's tax cuts don't want any of that to change.

We must remind the U.S. Senate they were elected to represent us—not the wealthy.

And it's your persistent advocacy—telling the stories of real people with real problems, whose lives will be materially improved by the Build Back Better Act—that has helped the Build Back Better Act get as far as it has. Since March, Daily Kos has made the passage of this bill a top priority. We have generated over 40,000 phone calls and over TWO million constituent letters to Democrats in Congress.

Now that we have passed it in the House, the next challenge is in the Senate. And we are ready.

Sign and send the petition to your Democratic U.S. senator(s): Climate can't wait, Health can't wait, Care can't wait, and Immigration reform can't wait. It is time to pass the Build Back Better Act.

