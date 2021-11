Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 15:42 Hits: 6

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Indian police said on Saturday they had charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws in a case of alleged marijuana smuggling via the online retailer. Read full story

