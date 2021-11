Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 18:45 Hits: 8

Lionel Messi scores his first goal in Ligue 1 as 10-man Paris St-Germain move 13 points clear with a late rally to beat Nantes.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59362388?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA