'Carries shamelessness to a higher level': Noam Chomsky delivers brutal assessment of Republican hypocrisy

Noam Chomsky recently delivered a blistering assessment of Republican lawmakers' hypocrisy on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Speaking to Jacobin magazine, the prominent linguist and political activist recalled former President Donald Trump's deal with the Taliban back in 2020 that would lead to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan at the worst possible time; a time that Chomsky described as "the onset of the fighting season."

At the time, Trump said, "We will pull out, and you can do anything you like," he said. "Don't fire at American soldiers, which wouldn't look good for me. But anything else is your business."

He then noted the Republican Party's abrupt shift on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Although they supported the initiative when Trump spearheaded it, they completely abandoned that perspective once President Joe Biden took the White House. Even after Biden improved Trump's provisions and implemented additional measures for withdrawal, he was still lambasted.

"It's interesting to see the reaction of the Republican Party, which hailed this as a historic achievement by our great leader President Trump," Chomsky said. "It was featured on the Republican Party web page, and it stayed there, up until when the debacle began. Actually, Joe Biden slightly improved on Trump's conditions: he delayed it a couple of months, so there was a little more time, [and he] added some conditions on the Taliban. [Joe Biden] carried out an improved version of what they were hailing as a marvelous historic achievement by the genius Trump."



Once the withdrawal began, Republicans' about-face went even further attacking military officials and the armed forces, collectively. It's also important to note that the initiative was one they initially praised.

"As soon as the debacle began, they pulled it off their web page and turned to attacking the Democrats and the army for the disaster. You may have seen the Senate hearing, where General Mark Milley and others were called to account by Republicans who, a month earlier, were hailing the historic achievement, now denouncing the military for following what they had hailed. This carries shamelessness to a higher level — but that's the Republican Party," he said.

