Published on Friday, 19 November 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he would repeal three agriculture laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year, a significant climb-down for the combative leader as important elections loom.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211119-indian-pm-modi-repeals-controversial-farming-laws-after-a-year-of-protests