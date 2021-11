Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 07:03 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/20/iranian-navy-seizes-foreign-ship-in-gulf-smuggling-diesel---iranian-media