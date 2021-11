Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 08:25 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism players have welcomed the Sabah government’s decision to lift the required Covid-19 tests for fully-vaccinated visitors to the state. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/20/decision-to-relax-swab-tests-for-vaccinated-visitors-is-timely-will-create-spin-off-effect-says-matta-president