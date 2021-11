Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 21:12 Hits: 8

Serbia and other ex-Yugoslav states should do more to fight genocide denial and hate speech if they want their societies to move forward, the UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, has told RFE/RL.

