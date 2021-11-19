The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Be armed, be dangerous’: Madison Cawthorn horrifies viewers with his celebration of the Rittenhouse verdict

Category: World Hits: 11

‘Be armed, be dangerous’: Madison Cawthorn horrifies viewers with his celebration of the Rittenhouse verdict

A Wisconsin jury acquitted teenage vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse on homicide charges on Friday, and one of the far-right MAGA Republicans who is celebrating the verdict is Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina congressman is even offering the 18-year-old Rittenhouse an internship, inspiring plenty of negative reactions on Twitter.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has offered Rittenhouse an internship as well.

Cawthorne, sounding delighted, declared, "Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourself. Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral."

Armed with an AR-15-style weapon, Rittenhouse shot three people during Black Lives Matter demonstrators, two of them fatally in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. During his trial, the defendant maintained that he acted in self-defense — and the jury found him "not guilty."

Many observers found Cawthorn's open celebration of being "armed" and "dangerous" to be disturbing. He previously drew criticism for telling a crowd to raise their boys to "be a monster." In response to the 26-year-old Cawthorn's remarks, progressive MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted:

Hasan implied that Cawthorn, as a far-right Republican, gets a pass when he openly promotes violence:

Here are some more responses to Cawthorn's 'be armed, be dangerous" remarks:






image
image.png?id=28001100&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-2655766162/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version