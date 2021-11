Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 20:51 Hits: 3

The Belarusian state airline, Belavia, was not alone in helping to traffic asylum-seekers to Belarus. Numerous others were also involved — but they have quickly changed tack under pressure from Brussels.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-crisis-airlines-threatened-with-sanctions/a-59884167?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf