Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 19:20 Hits: 3

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Spanish car maker SEAT has recommended unvaccinated and vaccinated employees sit separately in its canteen at its plant outside Barcelona to protect workers and ensure operational activity, the company said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/20/spains-seat-asks-unvaccinated-workers-to-eat-separately-in-barcelona-canteen