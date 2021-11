Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 16:49 Hits: 4

A new study has found that 95,000 forest elephants are roaming in the dense vegetation of Gabon, a much higher number than previous estimates. The study also pioneered a dung analysis model, which may be useful in tracking other elusive endangered animals.

