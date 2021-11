Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 17:01 Hits: 4

Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were sentenced to life in prison for the 1965 murder of Malcom X. Fifty-six years later, on Nov. 18, 2021, a Manhattan judge dismissed their convictions, following decades of doubt surrounding their case.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1119/Who-killed-Malcolm-X-Men-accused-of-his-1965-murder-cleared?icid=rss