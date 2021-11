Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 16:40 Hits: 6

The vaccine is 90.7 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in kids with no serious side effects, Health Canada said.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/19/canada-approves-pfizer-biontech-jab-for-kids-starting-at-age-five