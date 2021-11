Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:00 Hits: 0

Recent price increases in the US, and demands for a forceful response by the Federal Reserve, have brought back memories of the 1970s and all of the economic and political disasters of those years. To avoid repeating past mistakes, policymakers must recognize that today’s inflation is not a macroeconomic issue.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/inflation-not-macroeconomic-problem-for-fed-by-james-k-galbraith-2021-11