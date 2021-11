Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 16:05 Hits: 4

No amount of summitry will steer US-China relations back on track without some fundamental agreement between the two countries. But, given the salience of their domestic politics, confrontation is unlikely to give way to a more cooperative approach anytime soon.

