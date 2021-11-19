'Furious' GOP donors pile on Republicans who voted for Biden's infrastructure bill

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:00 Hits: 3

Republicans aren't done clawing each others' eyes out over President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure win yet. Now some GOP donors have reportedly chimed in, and they are livid over the 32 Republicans in Congress who voted in favor of creating jobs and upgrading the nation's 20th century infrastructure.

Axios reports that Senate GOP campaign chief, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, broke the news to his Senate colleagues this week during a presentation about the National Republican Senatorial Committee's latest polling.

Scott apparently told a room full of some 19 GOP Senators who voted for the bill that Republican donors were "furious" over their support for the measure. That went over like a box of rocks, especially since many of them also helped negotiate the deal. Oh, and then there's the fact that the head of the conference, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, also voted for the bill and has been talking it up as a "godsend" to Kentucky.

Scott also said that some donors had been tracking Donald Trump's whining about the vote—a sure sign they aren't necessarily the sharpest tools in the shed.

Oh, and get this—Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is so afraid of the bill, she dares not even speak the word "infrastructure." Axios tried to get her to comment on the bill, but she ducked, wove, dodged, and instead pivoted to Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Again, infrastructure is a bill supported by nearly two-thirds of the American people, but Republicans have become such a bona fide cult that making common cause with Democrats to benefit the country is grounds for expulsion.

It would be interesting to know if some of these Republicans have been caught off guard by the fact that they are now fending off slings and arrows from their own party. It's pretty frightening, actually, what has come of the Republican Party.

Indeed, the House GOP campaign chief, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, simply shrugged off the death threats some of his colleagues have endured since they cast a vote for the bill.

"Unfortunately, in the world we're in right now, we all get death threats, no matter what the issue is," Emmer told CNN this week.

Get used to it, America. Death threats are the new norm, courtesy of the Grand Old Party.

