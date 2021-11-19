Biden, Pelosi, and progressives get it done, pass Build Back Better

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:35 Hits: 3

House Republicans made this the worst week for the institution since January 6, rallying around one of their worst after he made public his homicidal fantasies against a fellow member of Congress and President Biden—twice. Then they promised payback. It was capped off by arguably the weakest and most craven leader they’ve ever had holding the floor for an agonizing eight hours, trying to delay the inevitable.

They failed. Build Back Better passed 220-213. There was just one Democratic defection, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, who says he’ll vote for it if it comes back from the Senate with a better tax formula. Here’s what Republicans voted against:

It’s not just the Build Back Better Act. We could also call it— The Universal Pre-K For All Children Act. The Tax Cuts For Working Families With Kids Act. The Affordable Day Care Act. The Insulin Price Reduction Act. The Green Energy Jobs Creation Act. November 19, 2021

Here’s more detail on some of what’s in the BBB plan: another year’s worth of expanded, monthly Child Tax Credit payments of as much as $300 per child, that program from the COVID-19 relief bill Biden got passed in March that has reduced childhood hunger; universal pre-K for three- and four-year-old children; four weeks of paid family and medical leave; the cost of insulin capped at $35 a month for everyone with Medicare or private insurance; a cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare enrollees at $2,000/year, with a smoothing proposal that will allow seniors to pay a monthly installment to cover those costs, rather than each time they fill their prescriptions.

It will make insurance under the Affordable Care Act even more affordable and provide a means for the two million people left in the Medicaid gap in states that refused expansion under the ACA to get free or extremely low-cost Obamacare coverage. It would also provide health coverage for new moms on Medicaid for a full 12 months after giving birth. It also permanently funds the Children’s Health Insurance Program and requires states to keep children in the program for a full 12 months regardless of fluctuations in household income.

It provides $150 billion for home- and community-based care for disabled and older adults to help keep people who don’t need the level of care that requires a nursing home at home, and it would raise wages for those homecare workers. There’s also Medicare coverage for hearing care for the first time.

The bulk of the spending in the bill, $550 billion of it, goes to fighting climate change, including tax credits for clean energy production and the manufacture of clean energy technology components. It increases tax credits for the purchase of electric cars and clean technology like solar panels and their manufacture. It includes a fee for oil and gas operators per metric ton of released methane. It also includes the sweetener of $775 million in grants, rebates, and loans to oil and gas operators to help reduce and monitor methane emissions.

There’s also this, from the Deputy Director at the Immigration Hub who served formerly as counsel in the U.S. Senate:

Morning! Immigration is in the House reconciliation package that is about to pass, against all odds. I would not bet against immigration in the Senate. There has NOT been a decision yet on the House immigration provisions from the parl. I feel optimistic we will win immig permits November 19, 2021

Now everyone has a week to recover, enjoy Thanksgiving, and then come back for round two in the Senate. And Joe Manchin. But this achievement is huge—not as huge as Biden and most Democrats wanted to start with, but huge nonetheless.

