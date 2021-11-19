Disgraced Ferguson ex-cop 'Maserati Mike' wields sex toy outside courthouse at Rittenhouse trial

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 4

A clown and disgraced Ferguson ex-cop who goes by the name “Maserati Mke” has been one of the loudest anti-Black protestors hanging around the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of vigilante and bad actor, Kyle Rittenhouse.

His real name is Jesse T. Kline, and he was fired by the Ferguson Police Department in 2018.

Now you know you’ve gotta be bad to be fired by a police department famed for their stellar cops—like Darren Wilson, who shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

Ferguson was the scene of social and political unrest in 2014 after the fatal shooting of Brown.

Kline was arrested in 2018 in a St. Louis suburb for allegedly stalking an ex-lover.

KSDK.com reported that according to charging documents: "Kline jumped out of the man's backyard and pointed a gun at him. When the man refused to listen to Kline, Kline poked the man in the chest with the barrel of the gun.

"Kline then called the woman 'vulgar names' and drove away from the home," the report said.

Off-duty at the time, he was charged with stalking, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.

Kline’s charges were dropped in 2020 after two witnesses refused to testify.

Disgraced ex-Ferguson cop Jesse Kline has a violent history, including allegedly stalking and threatening people with a gun while off duty. Kline's primary email address starts with "klineborn2kill" — makes you wonder. https://t.co/PmX3r10NqB November 18, 2021

Kline has been seen outside the courthouse while the jury is deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict. Sometimes he has a dog with him, wearing a bulletproof vest, and at times using a megaphone to shout out catchy slogans such as “Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization” and alleging BLM supports pedophiles. Huh?

Wednesday, Kline showed up with a rifle, which Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies forced him to put away as he was within 1,000 feet of the courthouse and didn’t have a concealed weapons license.

Kline drove off in his banged-up 2007 Maserati and returned later without the gun.

Thursday, he was back. This time with his dog and a suitcase that appeared to hold a rifle, but when cameras began shooting him, he pulled out what appeared to be the only Black thing he seems to want an affiliation with: a giant Black dildo.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, during protests against police brutality on Aug. 25, 2020.

In anticipation of a verdict in the case, Gov. Tony Evers called 500 National Guard members to the area to be on standby to handle any unrest.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2065188