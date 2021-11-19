Expats mobilize: Lebanon’s 2022 election, the needed ‘seed of change’

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 13:45 Hits: 7

Given Lebanon’s ongoing economic and social crises, Lebanese expats see hope in the 2022 parliamentary election, set to take place on March 27. Fueling this hope for change is parliament’s decision to amend the electoral law, allowing expats to vote for 128 seats instead of six. As the expats’ registration deadline (November 20) approaches, diaspora networks around the world are mobilizing themselves in an attempt to increase awareness and encourage others to register.

