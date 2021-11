Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 14:05 Hits: 6

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare officials said on Friday they have begun delaying operations for some cancer and heart patients to free up space in intensive care units during a record wave of COVID-19 infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/19/facing-new-covid-wave-dutch-delay-care-for-cancer-heart-patients