Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

Beyond the dances and cute cat videos, TikTok trends may have life-saving value. This was the case for a young girl in Kentucky in early November when she used a hand gesture popularised on the video-sharing app while she was in the car of a kidnapper. The gesture was created as a way for women in domestic violence situations to silently signal for help over video.

