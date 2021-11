Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 07:14 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Farmers in India have protested for over a year over laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow farmers to sell produce directly to bulk buyers and make contract farming easier. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/19/indian-farmers039-protests-against-agricultural-laws