Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 07:51 Hits: 7

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, there are unavoidable ethical trade-offs in countries' responses. UK professors say we need to decide which ethical values to prioritise or compromise.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/selective-lockdown-unvaccinated-europe-covid-19-ethical-2319156