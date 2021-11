Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 18:28 Hits: 2

Judith Mackrell delves into the stories of six female reporters who, though they were banned from combat, covered some of the fiercest battles.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/1118/The-Correspondents-portrays-bold-female-reporters-in-World-War-II?icid=rss