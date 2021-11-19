News Roundup: Infrastructure Part 2; Republicans vow revenge; funding insurrection

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 04:00 Hits: 8

In the news today: House Democrats are on the cusp of passing the new, more dramatic modernization of American infrastructure that Joe Biden promoted as candidate. It will soon fall on one man, a Maserati-driving "blind trust" West Virginian coal distributor, to let it become law or to single-handedly kill it. Republicans aren't even pretending that they'll accomplish anything if they retake power in Congress next year, but they are promising to take revenge on the enemies who investigated the Capitol insurrection and other Republican-backed crimes.

Elsewhere, a top Trump Republican figure's texts reveal her bragging that she raised $3 million in funding for the Jan. 6 "rally" that delivered angry Americans demanding the nullification of Trump's election loss to Congress' front door. Oh, and Matt Gaetz has found another underage teen he wants to get to know better. Ick.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House poised to pass Build Back Better, force Manchin to decide if he will stand alone against it

• Republicans promise revenge will be priority No. 1 if they retake majorities next year

• Texts show Kimberly Guilfoyle may have raised $3M for Jan. 6 rally

• Matt Gaetz, who’s being investigated for sex with a teen, wants Kyle Rittenhouse as his intern

• Gosar (briefly) retweets the same murder-fantasy video that got him censured by the House

Trending from the community:

• Lauren Boebert smears Ilhan Omar with bigoted rant, and Omar buries her

• Hwy 1A/The Free Speech Freeway & why today is Special Special Special

