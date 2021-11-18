The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bill Maher: ‘How do you negotiate with people who think Democrats eat babies?’

Comedian Bill Maher was interviewed Wednesday by CNN's Chris Cuomo and the soundbites were ferocious. One that immediately comes to mind: Maher asked the host, "How do you negotiate with people who think Democrats eat babies?"

Maher added that not only did he think former President Donald Trump would run again in 2024, but that whether or not he won the election – he would say that he did.

On the topic of the U.S. Capitol Building attack on Jan. 6, Maher asked, "What do you do when there are people in our government who don't believe in our form of government? It's a pretty sobering thought that the Republican with the most backbone [on Nov. 6] was Mike Pence."

Maher also shared, "When I mention Liz Cheney [on the show] now, the audience claps."

