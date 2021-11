Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 15:51 Hits: 1

Street clashes again shook Sudan's capital on Thursday, a day after security forces shot dead 15 protesters in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211118-sudan-protests-continue-after-deadliest-day-since-military-coup