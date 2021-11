Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:21 Hits: 1

The French government on Thursday accused the Channel island of Jersey of refusing to cooperate on post-Brexit fishing licences, rekindling tensions just weeks after Paris threatened to impose sanctions.

