Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the United States is buying 10 million courses of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment pill, in a $5.3 billion deal he touted as "critical" to fighting the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211118-us-orders-10-million-courses-of-anti-covid-treatment-pills-from-pfizer