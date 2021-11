Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 22:59 Hits: 6

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest soared 22% in a year to the highest level since 2006, the government's annual report showed on Thursday, undercutting President Jair Bolsonaro's assurances that the country is curbing illegal logging. Read full story

