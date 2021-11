Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 16:54 Hits: 11

The US Internal Revenue Service seized $3.5bn worth of cryptocurrencies in fiscal year 2021, according to a new report.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/18/irs-sees-crypto-seizures-totalling-billions-of-dollars-in-2022