Thursday, 18 November 2021

Whereas the conflict in Libya has done little to erode stability in the Maghreb, a war in Sudan would upend a precarious regional order in the Horn of Africa. To prevent such an outcome, the US must make ensuring the return of civilian leadership in Sudan a high priority.

