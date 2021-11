Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 14:36 Hits: 9

Small businesses are integral to climate-change mitigation and adaptation, particularly in the developing world. But international policymakers and financial institutions routinely overlook their contribution, jeopardizing us all.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/getting-net-zero-impossible-without-sme-by-kristina-skierka-and-richenda-van-leeuwen-2021-11