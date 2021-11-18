Gov. Stitt commutes the execution of Julius Jones; moves to life without the possibility of parole

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 15:35 Hits: 15

Emotions are running high today, as Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 PM CT unless Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him final clemency.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the nonpartisan organization Death Penalty Information Center, told Daily Kos clemency sometimes does get granted in exceptional cases, and “Jones’ case is certainly exceptional,” he says.

In a 3-1 vote on Nov. 1, the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Jones, 41, who’s been on death row for over 20 years. If Stitt steps in, Jones’ sentence will revert to life with the possibility of parole.

"This governor has nothing to pray about, he has a decision to make," Cece Jones-Davis, director for the Justice for Julius campaign told CNN in reference to reports that the governor had been in "deep prayer" about the decision.

"Governor, you still have a chance, you still have time," she said. "You have time Gov. Stitt to get this right."

Jones, who is Black, was 19 years old when he was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was white. Jones was a student-athlete at the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship when he was considered to be the prime suspect in the killing of the 45-year-old businessman, who was shot in his 1997 GMC Suburban less than 20 miles away from Jones’ home. Jones’ parents provided an alibi, assuring officials he was at home at the time of the murder.

Howell’s sister described the shooter as “a Black man wearing a stocking cap” with “half an inch of hair hanging out.”

Three suspects interviewed by Edmonton Police at the time named Jones and a high school basketball teammate, Christopher Jordan, as the alleged carjacking murderers.

According to the Justice for Julius petition , signed by over 6 million people, Jones’ co-defendant admitted to being involved in the crime and is now free after testifying against Julius. He was heard bragging that he “set Julius up.”

”Julius Jones is likely innocent. One of the jurors used the N-word, saying, ‘They should just take the n***** out and shoot him behind the jail.’ Another juror reported what the man said to the judge, but nothing was done about it,” Dunham told Daily Kos.

Despite an underwhelming lack of evidence and obvious racial bias, in 2002, Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death at just 22 years old.

An ABC documentary series titled The Last Defense spotlighted Jones’ case in 2018.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2064993