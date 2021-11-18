Philippines says Chinese ships block its boats with water cannons in disputed sea

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 04:17 Hits: 6

Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine supply boats heading to a disputed shoal occupied by Filipino marines in the South China Sea, provoking an angry protest to China and a warning from the Philippine government that its vessels are covered under a mutual defense treaty with the United States, Manila’s top diplomat said Thursday.

