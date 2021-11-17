Anti-vaxx Chronicles: This 'pure blood' is objectively awful

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:30 Hits: 11

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

If you don’t recognize that meme, it is Spartan King Leonidas from the movie 300, and they all die in the end, which is deliciously fitting.

“Pure bloods” is such an ugly eugenic term, from royal inbreeding, to the Nazis, to the wizard purity promoted by the Death Eaters in the Harry Potter novels. There is nothing good about it. But conservatives once again find themselves unironically aligned with villainy.

CONSIDER RAPE VICTIMS.

Also …

VOTE TRUMP.

Meanwhile, the mask is (mostly) to protect others, not yourself. But understanding that would require empathy and concern for others.

Great idea! Everyone should be required to take the jab!

But somehow I doubt that’s the argument being made here ...

What a great friend! But woah, Jesus wasn’t talking about financial poverty? What?

I guess I never really thought about how that gross prosperity gospel crap squared the teachings of the Bible with their own greed and selfishness. Here it is!

It wasn’t about financial poverty, even if Biblical Jesus did say "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God." It wasn’t even about financial poverty when Jesus commanded his followers to renounce their wealth and give it to those in need. And it wasn’t about financial poverty when Jesus was executed for angrily casting out money lenders at a temple.

None of that was about financial wealth, you see. So they can still hate on, diminish, and dehumanize the poor. Just like Supply Side Jesus would.

Though if their interpretation was that Jesus was talking about the spiritually poor, does that mean that the spiritually rich are barred from the kingdom of God, what with the camel parable and all?

I WON’T WEAR A MASK IN THE GROCERY STORE BECAUSE SOMEONE ELSE MIGHT BE A TRAUMA VICTIM.

Also …

IT’S UNFATHOMABLE THAT I COULD HAVE COVID.

Two weeks at home doing “precautions,” likely vitamins C and D. It’s now too late for monoclonal antibodies, the treatment with the greatest success rate.

Can you imagine someone who admits to waddling between recliner and bed and has “lung issues” posting King Leonidas Spartan warrior memes as though they are in any way remotely analogous? Can you imagine to someone with “lung issues” refusing to vaccinate against a pandemic that targets … lungs?

Just like yesterday’s brutal edition, there is someone doing his or her darnedest to get people killed by countering sage, wise advice with uninformed, ignorant BS. “Do research” isn’t “consider multiple sources of information and talk to your doctor.” It’s “here are these sketchy-ass anti-vaxx sites, RFK Jr, and some clever memes.”

She has lung issues. Believe it or not, she is also overweight. Unvaccinated. And infected. She is in for a world of hurt. And if she makes it, additional lifelong misery and financial ruin.

All of it could’ve been avoided with a free jab.